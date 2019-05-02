Q4 2019 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Rishi Jhunjhunwala - IIFL Research - VP



It's a pleasure to host the senior management of Zensar Technologies for this 4Q and full year fiscal 2019 earnings con call. Today, we have with us Mr. Sandeep Kishore, CEO and MD at Zensar; Mr. Navneet Khandelwal, CFO; and other senior management team members.



With that, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Sandeep Kishore to give us an introduction of the rest of the management team and a brief update on the 4Q and full year '19 results. Over to you, sir.



Sandeep Kishore - Zensar Technologies Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Rishi. Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the Q4 fiscal '19 analyst call. On the call today, I have with me from the Zensar management team, Ajay Bhandari, Head of Strategy and Corp. Dev; Navneet Khandelwal, our CFO; Vivek Ranjan, our CHRO; Prameela Kalive, Global Delivery Head of Application and Digital Services; Sanjay Rawa, our Global Financial Controller.



I will give you a brief overview on quarter 4 fiscal '19 and follow it up with