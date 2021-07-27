Q1 2022 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Zensar Q1 FY '22 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Chandra from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst



Yes. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, let me welcome you all to the Zensar quarter 1 FY '22 earnings call. We have with us Mr. Ajay Bhutoria, CEO and MD; Mr. Navneet Khandelwal, CFO; and the other senior management team numbers. So without further delay, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Ajay Bhutoria to give us an introduction of the rest of the management team and update on the quarter 1 FY '22 performance following up, which we will open up for the question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ajay Singh Bhutoria - Zensar Technologies Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Amit. Hello, and good morning,