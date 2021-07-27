Jul 27, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Zensar Q1 FY '22 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Chandra from HDFC Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Amit Chandra - HDFC Securities Limited, Research Division - IT Analyst
Yes. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of HDFC Securities, let me welcome you all to the Zensar quarter 1 FY '22 earnings call. We have with us Mr. Ajay Bhutoria, CEO and MD; Mr. Navneet Khandelwal, CFO; and the other senior management team numbers. So without further delay, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Ajay Bhutoria to give us an introduction of the rest of the management team and update on the quarter 1 FY '22 performance following up, which we will open up for the question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ajay Singh Bhutoria - Zensar Technologies Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Amit. Hello, and good morning,
Q1 2022 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...