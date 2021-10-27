Q2 2022 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Zensar Technologies Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. As a reminder, all participants' lines will be in listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mukul Garg from Motilal Oswal. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Vikram. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, I welcome you all to the Zensar Q2 FY '22 Earnings Call. We have with us today Mr. Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies; Mr. Navneet Khandelwal, CFO; and other senior management team members.



Before I hand over the floor to Ajay, I would like to highlight that the Safe Harbor statement on the second slide of the analyst presentation is assumed to be read and