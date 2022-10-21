Q2 2023 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 03:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Zensar Technologies Limited Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mukul Garg from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Garg.
Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Nirav. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, I welcome you all to Zensar's Q2 FY '23 earnings call. We have with us today Mr. Ajay Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies; Mr. Sachin Zute, CFO; and other senior management team members.
Before I hand over the floor to Ajay, I would like to highlight that the safe harbor statement on the second slide of the analyst presentation is assumed to be read and understood.
With this, Ajay, over to you.
Ajay Singh Bhutoria - Zensar Technologies Limited -
