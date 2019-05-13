May 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Praveen Agarwal from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Praveen P. Agarwal - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - Executive Director of BFSI



Thank you, Janice. I would like to welcome everyone on this call. We have with us Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan, President and Group CFO of the Murugappa Group; Mr. Gopalarathnam S., MD, Chola MS General Insurance; Mr. Arul Selvan, Executive VP and CFO Cholamandalam Investment and Finance; and Mr. Ganesh N. CFO of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited. I would request Mr. Sridharan to take us through the key highlights of the results, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, Mr. Sridharan.



Sridharan Rangarajan - Murugappa Group Ltd. - Group CFO



