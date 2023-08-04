Q1 2024 Automotive Axles Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Automotive Axles' Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sailesh Raja from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sailesh Raja - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. - Moderator



Yeah. Thanks, Lisa. Good afternoon, and thanks to everyone who have logged into Automotive Axles' 1Q FY24 earnings conference call. Today, we have senior management team.



We'll be hearing from Mr. Muthukumar N, India Leader, Cummins Meritor; Mr. Nagaraja, President and Whole-Time Director, Automotive Axles; and Mr. Ranganathan S, CFO, Automotive Axles. I would now like to turn the call to Mr. Muthukumar for the opening remarks, followed by Q&A session. Sir, you may begin now,



N Muthukumar - Cummins Meritor - India Leader



Thank you, Sailesh. Good