Apr 24, 2023 / NTS GMT

Deven Dhruva - Strategic Growth Advisors Pvt. Ltd. - IR



Welcome to the Investor and Analyst Meet of Talbros Automotive Components Limited. I have with me Mr. Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Navin Juneja, Director and Group CFO; Mr. Suresh Sharma, President of the Gasket and Heat Shield Division; Mr. Vivek Singh, President of the Forgings Division; Mr. Ashish Gupta, CEO, MTCS; Mr. Rajiv Verma, Business Head, TMR; and Mr. Sushant Sindwani, Marketing Head, TACL. Thank you all for joining us today.



With this, I hand over to Mr. Anuj Talwar for his opening comments. Thank you.



Anuj Talwar - Talbros Automotive Components Limited - Joint MD



Thank you, Deven. A very warm afternoon and thank you all for being here today for Talbros 2.0 Investor Meet. Given that is the IPL season, I thought why come alone. Let's get the coach also and get the captains also for this entire meet. So as Deven already said to you, that we've got Mr. Juneja with us, who's been with the family for 35 years. I call him coach. And then we've got the captains of each division,