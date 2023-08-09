Aug 09, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Anuj Talwar - Talbros Automotive Components Limited - Joint MD & Executive Director



Thank you so much. A very good afternoon, everybody, and a very warm welcome to our quarter-one earnings for '24. On the call today, I'm joined by Mr. Navin Juneja, our Director and our Group CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers from Mumbai.



The results and the presentation are uploaded on the