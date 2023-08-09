Aug 09, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Talbros Automotive Components Limited Q1 FY24 earnings conference call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anuj Talwar, Joint Managing Director of Talbros Automotive Components Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Talwar.
Anuj Talwar - Talbros Automotive Components Limited - Joint MD & Executive Director
Thank you so much. A very good afternoon, everybody, and a very warm welcome to our quarter-one earnings for '24. On the call today, I'm joined by Mr. Navin Juneja, our Director and our Group CFO; and SGA, our Investor Relations advisers from Mumbai.
The results and the presentation are uploaded on the
Q1 2024 Talbros Automotive Components Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 09, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...