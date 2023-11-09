Nov 09, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Yeah. Thank you so much, and a very good afternoon to everybody, and a very warm welcome to our Q2 and H1 FY24 earnings call. On the call today, I'm joined by Mr. Navin Juneja, our Director of the Board, and our Group CFO, as well as SGA, our IR firm from Mumbai. The results and the presentation uploaded on the stock exchange and the company website. I