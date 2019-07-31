Q1 2020 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / NTS GMT

On behalf of HSBC, I welcome you all for the Post Results Conference Call of Eicher Motors. We have -- we are joined today by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD; Mr. Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield; Mr. Lalit Malik, CFO and Chief Commercial Officer at Eicher Motors.



Siddhartha for his opening remarks that will be followed by the Q&A session.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the quarter 1 results of Eicher Motors Limited. I'm Siddhartha, and I'm going to tell you first about our consolidated financials for the quarter ended June 2019.



So as you've seen in the financials, our revenue was at INR 2,382 crores, which is down 7% from same quarter last year, and resulting in an EBITDA of INR 614 crores, which is down 24%, and an EBITDA margin at 25.8% against 31.8% last year. All of that resulting in a PAT of INR 452 crores, down 22%. So on -- particularly on Royal Enfield