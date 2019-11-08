Q2 2020 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / NTS GMT

Arya Sen - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Former Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Jefferies, I welcome you to the Post Results Conference Call of Eicher Motors. We are joined today by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD; Mr. Vinod Dasari, CEO Royal Enfield; and Mr. Lalit Malik, CFO and Chief Commercial Officer.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Very good afternoon to you all. I'm Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motor Limited, and welcome to the earnings call for Eicher Motors Limited quarter 2 2019, '20. So that's quarter