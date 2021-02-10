Q3 2021 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Chirag Shah - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. On behalf of Edelweiss Securities, I would like to welcome you to Q3 FY '21 post results earnings call for Eicher Motors. Eicher Motors is represented by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors; Mr. Vinod Dasari, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield; Mr. Kaleeswaran, Chief Financial Officer, Eicher Motors, along with the IR team. I would like to thank the management for taking out time for the call and giving us the opportunity. We shall start the session with the opening comments from the management and then she shall move to Q&A. For Q&A, I would request everyone to use the raise hand option, and accordingly, we will take questions turn by turn.



I would like now like to hand over the floor to Siddhartha for initial comments. Over to you, Siddhartha.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Yes. Good afternoon to you, and welcome to our Q3 results for FY '21 for the