Q2 2022 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Raghunandhan N. L. - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



From the management team, we have Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD of Eicher Motors; Mr. B. Govindarajan, EV of Royal Enfield; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO of Eicher Motors. We thank the management for providing us the opportunity to host the call.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - Executive Director



Hi. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Eicher Motor Limited quarter 2 of financial year 2022 call. We are discussing the financial and business performance of the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Through this quarter, we've really remain committed to our long-term strategic objective of