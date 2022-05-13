Q4 2022 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, sorry for the delay. It was a technical glitch. We should be starting now. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global Financial Services, I welcome you all for Q4 and FY '22 results conference Call of Eicher Motors.



We thank management for giving us the opportunity. Management team is represented by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO, Eicher Motors; Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles; Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield and Full-time Director; Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO. We request management for opening remarks, which can be followed by Q&A session.



Over to you, Siddhartha, sir.



Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director



Hello, and good evening, everyone. I hope you're all doing well, and welcome to Eicher Motors Limited earning call for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and for the financial year 2021, '22.



The year that's gone by was extremely