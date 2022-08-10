Q1 2023 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Welcome to Eicher Motors Q1 FY '23 (inaudible) results con call. We're happy that the management gave us the opportunity to host the call.
We have with us Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO of Eicher Motors; Mr. B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield; Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO of Volvo-Eicher JV and Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO of Eicher Motors Limited. So over to you, Mr. Siddhartha Lal, for your initial comments.
Siddhartha Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon, and hello to everyone. Thank you very much for joining us, and thank you to ICICI for hosting this. Welcome to the quarter 1 of FY '22, '23 earnings call for Eicher Motors Limited. I hope you're all doing well.
This quarter marks multiple new milestones for Eicher Motors Limited and for VECV, our joint venture with Volvo. Firstly, at Royal Enfield, we are continuing our path to becoming a premium global consumer brand from India. And we delivered our highest ever sales in international markets. In India, where we continue to define
