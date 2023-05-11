Q4 2023 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to Eicher Motors Q4 FY '23 both Results Investor Call. We have with us senior management of Eicher Motors represented by Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO Eicher Motors Limited; Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield and Whole Time Director, Eicher Motors Limited. Mr. Vinod Aggarwal will be joining shortly, he is MD and CEO of Volvo-Eicher joint venture and the Whole Time Director, Eicher Motor Limited; and Mrs. Vidhya Srinivasan, Group CFO, Eicher Motors Limited.



Siddhartha Vikram Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone, and a very good evening to all of you, and thank you so much for joining this late hour in India, at least on our call for our Eicher Motors Limited earning call for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2023. So overall, the financial year has been absolutely fabulous for Eicher Motors. We made really, really good progress towards our long-term vision, our goals and have registered an