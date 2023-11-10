Q2 2024 Eicher Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good evening, and Happy Dhanteras to all the participants. Thanks to Eicher Motors management for giving us the opportunity to host the Q2 fiscal '24 post-result con call. We have with us the senior management represented by Mr. Siddhartha Lal, MD and CEO of Eicher Motors Limited; Mr. B. Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield; Mrs. Vidhya Srinivasan, CFO of Eicher Motors Limited; and Mr. Ken Trolle, CFO of VECV. So over to you, Siddhartha for your opening remarks.



Siddhartha Vikram Lal - Eicher Motors Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you so much, and welcome to all of you for our quarter 2 for the financial year 2023, '24 earnings call for Eicher Motors Limited. I hope you're all doing very well. This has been an excellent start to the new financial year for us, and we continue to hit new milestones in Eicher Motors Limited. But before delving into our quarterly updates, I'd like to thank all the shareholders for the very strong support towards the resolutions that we