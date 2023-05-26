Q4 2023 GMM Pfaudler Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Priyanka Daga - GMM Pfaudler Ltd. - DGM - Strategic Finance



Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to all of you into the quarter four FY23 earnings call of GMM Pfaudler Limited. The earnings presentation was uploaded on the stock exchanges last evening and is also available on our website. Hope all of you had a chance to go through it.



From the management, we have with us our Managing Director, Mr. Tarak Patel; our CEO of International Business, Mr. Thomas Kehl; our CEO of India Business, Mr. Aseem Joshi; CFO of International Business, Mr. Alexander PÃ¶mpner; and CFO of India Business, Mr. Manish Poddar.



We will give you a brief overview of the performance of the company, after which we will get into the Q&A.



Before