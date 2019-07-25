Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Westlife Development Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Arora. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Ankit Arora - Westlife Development Limited - Senior Manager of IR
Thanks, Jeremy. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Westlife Development Limited Earnings Call
(technical difficulty)
2019. We are joined here today by Mr. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman; Ms. Smita Jatia, Director; and Mr. Suresh Lakshminarayanan, Chief Financial Officer of Westlife Development Limited.
Please note that our results, press release and investor presentation have been mailed across to you earlier, and these are also available on our website, www.westlife.co.in.
I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We shall commence today's call with key quotes from Amit, who will provide a strategic overview, which
Q1 2020 Westlife Development Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
