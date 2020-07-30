Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Westlife Development Limited Q1 FY '21 Earning Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Devanshi Dhruva, Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Devanshi Dhruva - Westlife Development Limited - Deputy Manager
Thanks, Jane. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Westlife Development Limited Earnings conference call for the quarter ended 30th June 2020. We are joined here today by Mr. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman; Ms. Smita Jatia, Director; and Mr. Pankaj Roongta, our CFO and VP Finance and Accounts for Westlife Development Limited.
Please note that our financial results and investor presentation have been mailed across to you, and these are available on our website, www.westlife.co.in. I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We shall commence today's call with key thoughts from Amit, who will provide a
Q1 2021 Westlife Development Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...