Q3 2022 Westlife Development Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Westlife Development Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Dr. Dattaprasad Tambe, General Manager, Finance and Accounts. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Tambe.



Dattaprasad Tambe - Westlife Development Limited - General Manager of Finance & Accounts



Thanks, Nirav. Thank you all for joining us on the Westlife Development Limited Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. We are joined here today by Mr. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman; Ms. Smita Jatia, Director; and myself, Mr. Dattaprasad Tambe, General Manager, Finance and Accounts for Westlife Development Limited.



Please note that our financial results and investor presentation has been mailed across, and these are available on our website as well. I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We shall commence today's call with key thoughts from Amit, who will provide a