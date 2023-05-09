Q4 2023 Westlife Foodworld Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Westlife Foodworld Limited Q4 and Full Year FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).



We would like to remind you that certain statements made by the management in today's call may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management's best judgment and analysis as of today. The actual results may differ materially from the current expectations based on a number of factors affecting the business. Please refer to the safe harbor disclosure in the earnings presentation. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Chintan Jalal. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Chintan Jajal - Westlife Foodworld Limited - Lead IR



Thanks, Vikram. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Westlife Foodworld Earnings Conference Call for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2023.



I am Chintan Jalal, Lead IRS Westlife. From the management team, I have with me have with me Mr. Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman; Ms. Smita Jatia, Director; Mr. Saurabh Kalra, Managing Director; and