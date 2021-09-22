Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Investor Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. (inaudible) Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative



Thank you, [Mahindra.] Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's discussion in connection with recent corporate development. Hope you all are well and taking good care of yourselves. We have with us today, Mr. Punit Goenka, our MD and CEO, along with senior management of the company. We will start with a brief statement from Mr. Goenka and subsequently open the floor for Q&A.



Before we begin the call, I would like to remind everyone that anything we say during the call that refers to our outlook for the future is a forward-looking statement and must be taken into conjunction of the risk that we face.



We would limit today's discussion to the announcement for the proposed transaction. And any questions related to the performance of Q2