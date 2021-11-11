Nov 11, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anshul Jain. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, Stephen. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the ZEE Entertainment's Q2 FY '22 earnings discussion. We have with us today are MD and CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka, along with senior management team. We will start with a brief statement from Mr. Goenka, followed by a statement on operating and financial performance by Mr. Gupta. We will subsequently open the floor for question and answers on. We would request participants to restrict their questions to Q2 FY '22 performance. We will not be able to provide any additional updates from whatever is available in public comments on support merger with Sony and invest organization for AGM.



I would also like to remind everyone that -- anything we say during this call that refers to our outlook for the future