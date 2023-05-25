May 25, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.



Mahesh Pratap Singh, Head of Investor Relations, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.



Mahesh Pratap Singh - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Head of IR



Hi, everyone, and welcome to our Q4 FY '23 earnings discussion. We have with us today our Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Punit Goenka, along with senior management team. We'll start with the opening remarks from Mr. Goenka, followed by commentary on operating and financial performance by Mr. Rohit Gupta, our CFO.

We'll subsequently open the floor for questions and answers.



some of the statements made or discussed on today's conference call will be forward-looking in nature and must be viewed in conjunction with risks and