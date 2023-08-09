Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Pratap Singh, Head of Investor Relations, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mahesh Pratap Singh - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Head of IR



Thanks, Ayo. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 FY '24 earnings discussion. At the outset, I sincerely apologize for the delay in keeping on standby. We ran late, but thanks for standing by. Mr. Punit Goenka is recusing himself from today's discussion, and we have with us our CFO, Mr. Rohit Gupta, along with other members of the corporate team.



We'll start with the opening remarks by Rohit covering operating and financial performance. We realize you may not have had a great time to look at the earnings [print], but we'll do our best to talk you through the key highlights and story behind the numbers. We'll subsequently open