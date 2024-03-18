Half Year 2024 OUTsurance Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Marthinus Visser - OUTsurance Group Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for the opportunity to present to you on the interim results of the OUTsurance Group Limited. Maybe just a quick note, we don't expect to go down, but with some of the communication interruptions experienced since Friday, should we go down just give us a minute to restart things to the side and we should be back up, but we don't foresee that but just in case. So I'm going to be providing you with an operational review. And then Jan, our Group CFO, will be providing you with a financial review, and then I'll give a brief outlook, and then we'll step over into the question-and-answer session.



So to start with the operational review, and we always focus on the macroeconomic trends, inflation, and interest rates and how they are impacting on our operational performance. So starting with CPI inflation. Historically, claims inflation was quite closely linked to CPI inflation, but what we've seen the last few years is a bit of a dislocation and there's certain things driving this. And I think it's important just to