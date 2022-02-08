Q3 2022 Gabriel India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Rishi Luharuka - Gabriel India Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Information Technology



Thank you. Good morning, and