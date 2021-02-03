Q3 2021 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Chirag Muchhala - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



The management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliances division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing, Engineering division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO, Motor division.



Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive