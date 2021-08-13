Aug 13, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IFB Industries Limited Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Bhandari from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mayank Bhandari - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Janice. Nirmal Bang Equities welcomes you all to the Q1 FY '22 results conference call of IFB Industries Limited. The management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliance Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing, Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO, Motor Division.
I now hand over the call to the management for your opening remarks, post which we can take questions from the participants. Over to you, sir.
Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Q1 2022 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 13, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...