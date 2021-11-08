Q2 2022 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of IFB Industries Limited hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Bhandari from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Mayank Bhandari - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Yes. Thank you, Jacob. Nirmal Bang Equities welcome you all to the Q2 FY '22 Results Conference of IFB Industry. The management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliance Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing, Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division.
I now hand over the call to management for their opening remarks, post which, we can take questions from participants. Over to you, sir.
Prabir Chatterjee - IFB Industries Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you, Mayank.
Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
