Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the IFB Industries Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prasheel Gandhi from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Prasheel Gandhi -
Thank you, Lizan, and good evening, everyone. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities welcome you all to 4Q FY'23 earnings conference call for IFB Industries. On the onset of call, I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host the call.
The management team here could be presented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliance Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing and Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division.
And now I hand over the call to management for opening remarks post which we can take questions from the participants. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Prabir
Q1 2024 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...