Q2 2024 IFB Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of IFB Industries Limited hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Natasha Jain from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you.



Natasha Jain - Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Lead Research Analyst



Thank you, Yashashree, and good afternoon, everyone. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities welcomes you all to the Second Quarter FY '24 Results Conference Call of IFB Industries. I would like to thank the management of IFB Industries for giving us an opportunity to host the call. Management is represented by Mr. Prabir Chatterjee, Director and CFO; Mr. Rajshankar Ray, MD and CEO, Home Appliance Division; Mr. Arup Das, Head of Marketing, Engineering Division; and Mr. Anand Reddy, CEO of Motor Division. I now hand over the call to the management for opening remarks, post which we will take questions from participants. Thank you, and over to