Q1 2023 Schaeffler India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q1 CY '23 Earnings Conference Call of Schaeffler India Limited. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Gauri Kanikar from Schaeffler India Limited. Thank you, and over to you.



Gauri Kanikar - Schaeffler India Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Schaeffler India Limited's earnings conference call for the first quarter ended 31st March, 2023. We have with us today from the management, Mr. Harsha Kadam, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Satish Patel, our Director, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kadam will first take us through a short presentation on the results, after which we open the floor for questions.



Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kadam.



Harsha Kadam - Schaeffler India Limited - MD, CEO, Director & President of Industrial Business



Thank you, Gauri, and good morning to all of you, and a warm welcome to this investor call today. I hope all of you are doing