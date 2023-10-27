Q3 2023 Schaeffler India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Schaeffler India Limited Q3 CY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Gauri. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Gauri Kanikar - Schaeffler India Limited - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Schaeffler India Limited's earnings conference call for the third quarter and 9 months ended 30th September 2023. We have with us from the management, Mr. Harsha Kadam, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Satish Patel, our Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kadam will first take us through a short presentation on the results, after which we can open the floor for questions. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Kadam.



Harsha Kadam - Schaeffler India Limited - MD, CEO, Director & President of Industrial Business



Hello. Good afternoon. A warm welcome to this earnings call of Q3 and 9 months 2023. Satish?



