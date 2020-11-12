Nov 12, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
Diwakar Pingle -
Good morning, good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q2 FY '20 Earnings Call of the Rane Group. To take us through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from the Rane Group, Mr. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings Limited; Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Holdings Limited; P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Siva Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Legal Services; and J. Ananth, CFO of Rane Holdings Limited.
Please note that we have sent the press release and also the latest presentation link of the deck has been sent. In case any if you have not received the presentation, you can look at it our website or even the BSE site of Rane, or you could write to us, and we'll be happy to send the detailed earning presentation over to you.
Before we start, I would like to say that everything that is said on this call that reflects any outlook for the future or which can be constituted as a forward-looking statement, must be viewed in conjunction with the uncertainties that we face. These
Q2 2021 Rane Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...