Q2 2022 Rane Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Rane Holdings Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle from Christensen IR. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Diwakar Pingle -



Thank you, Stanton. Good morning, friends. Welcome to the Q2 FY '22 earnings call of the Rane Group. To take you through the results and answer your questions today, as usual, we have the management team from Rane Group. Mr. L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings Limited, Mr. Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Holdings Limited; Mr. P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Mr. Siva Sandra Sekaran, who's the Executive Vice President of Secretarial and Legal Services; and Mr. J. Ananth, CFO of Rane Holdings Limited.



Please note that we have sent you the press release and also have sent the presentation link of the deck. In case any of you have not received it, you could look at it on our website or even the BSE site of Rane