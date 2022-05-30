May 30, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Rane Group Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Diwakar Pingle. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Diwakar Pingle -



Thank you, Jacob. Good afternoon, friends. Welcome to the Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call of Rane Group. To take us through the results and answer your questions today, we have the management team from Rane Group, represented by L. Ganesh, Chairman and Managing Director, Rane Holdings Limited; Harish Lakshman, Vice Chairman, Rane Holdings Limited. P.A. Padmanabhan, President, Finance and Group CFO; Siva Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President of Secretarial and Legal Services; and M. A. P. Sridhar Kumar, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO, Rane Holdings Limited.



Please note that we have sent you the press release and also we have sent in the presentation link of the earnings deck. In case and if you have not received the presentation, you could look at it on our website or even the BSE site