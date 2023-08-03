Q1 2024 V I P Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings conference call of V.I.P. Industries Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Snighter Albuquerque from Adfactors PR, Investor Relations team. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Snighter Albuquerque - Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd. - IR



Thank you. A very good evening to everyone, and welcome to the Q1 FY24 earnings call of V.I.P. Industries Limited. From the senior management, we have with us Mr. Anindya Dutta, Managing Director; and Ms. Neetu Kashiramka, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin the conference call, I would like to mention that some of the statements made during the course of today's call may be forward looking in nature, including those related to the future financials and operating performances, benefits and synergies of the company's strategy, future opportunities, and growth of the market of the company's services. Further, I would like to mention that some of