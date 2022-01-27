Q3 2022 Cosmo Films Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

(Operator Instructions)



Bhavya Shah - S-Ancial Technology - IR



Thank you, Rutuja. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of S-Ancial Technology, I welcome you all to Cosmo Films Limited Q3 FY2022 earnings conference call. From the management, we have CEO, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, and CFO, Mr. Neeraj Jain. I request you all to refer to the investor presentation, which is uploaded on the website, which can throw much more light.



Starting off with the statutory declaration, certain statements in the conference call may be forward-looking. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future events. Now, may I request Mr. Neeraj Jain to take us through his opening remarks subsequent to which we can open up the