Q1 2024 Cosmo First Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the investor call of Cosmo First Limited to discuss the Q1 FY24 results. Today, we have with us from the management group CEO, Mr. Pankaj Poddar; and group CFO, Mr. Neeraj Jain.



Starting off with a statutory declaration, certain statements in the conference call may be forward looking. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees for future results.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. Now may I request Mr. Neeraj Jain to take us through his opening remarks for the segment to which we can open the floor for the Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, Neeraj Jain.



Neeraj Jain - Cosmo First Limited - Senior VP & CFO



Well, very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Neeraj Jain, group CFO at Cosmo First Limited, along with the group CEO, Pankaj Poddar. We'll start the call with a brief on the performance of the company, which will followed by