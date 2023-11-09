Q2 2024 Cosmo First Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the investor call of Cosmo First Limited to discuss the Q2 and H1 FY24 results. Today, we have with us from the management, Group CEO, Mr. Pankaj Poddar; and Group CFO, Mr. Neeraj Jain.



Starting off with the statement declaration. Certain statements in the conference call may be forward-looking. The statements are based on managementâs current expectations and are subjected to uncertainties and changes in the circumstances. The statements are not guarantees of future results.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded. Now, may I request Mr. Neeraj Jain to take us through the opening remarks, subsequent to which we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you, Neeraj.



Neeraj Jain Cosmo First Ltd.-Group CFO



Thank you. Very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Neeraj Jain, Group CFO at Cosmo First, along with my colleague, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO at Cosmo First. Our financial results for the September '23 quarter, as well as the investors presentations are