Q4 2021 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 24, 2021 / 09:35AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apollo Hospitals Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Devrishi Singh from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Singh.



Devrishi Singh -



Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for Q4 and FY '21, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on this call today, the senior management team comprising: Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Mrs. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director; Mrs. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospital division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of AHLL; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of Pharmacy Business; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve