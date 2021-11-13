Q2 2022 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apollo Hospitals Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Vaswani from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Vaswani - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - IR Officer



Thank you, Faisal. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for the second quarter and the first half of FY '22, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call today the senior management team represented by Mrs. Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chair; Mr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospitals Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of AHLL; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy division; Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking