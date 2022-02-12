Feb 12, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Apollo Hospitals Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Vaswani from CDR India. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Mayank Vaswani - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - IR Officer
Thank you, Tanvi. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for the third quarter and 9 months of financial year '22, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call today the senior management team represented by Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospital Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy Division; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.
Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and
Q3 2022 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...