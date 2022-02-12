Q3 2022 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Thank you, Tanvi. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for the third quarter and 9 months of financial year '22, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call today the senior management team represented by Ms. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospital Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of Apollo Health and Lifestyle; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy Division; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



