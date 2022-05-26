Q4 2022 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Mayank Vaswani - Citigate Dewe Rogerson Ltd. - IR Officer



Thank you, Margaret. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call to discuss the financial results of Apollo Hospitals for Q4 and FY '22, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call today the senior management team, represented by Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospitals division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. C. Chandra Sekhar, CEO of Apollo Health & Lifestyle; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy division; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.