Q3 2024 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. And welcome to Apollo Hospitals Limited Q3 FY '24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Vaswani from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you.



Mayank Vaswani - CDR, India - IR



Thank you, Yashashri. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call hosted by Apollo Hospitals Limited to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of FY 2023, '24, which were announced yesterday. We have with us on the call the senior management team, represented by Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Dr. Hariprasad, President of the Hospitals Division; Mr. A. Krishnan, Group CFO; Mr. Sriram Iyer, CEO of AHLL; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy Division; and Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo 24/7.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Please note the disclaimer mentioning these