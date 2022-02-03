Q3 2022 Navneet Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Navneet Education Q3 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jinesh Joshi from Prabhudas Lilladher. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Jinesh Joshi - Prabhudas Lilladher private Limited - Analyst



Thanks, Yashika. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY22 earnings call of Navneet Education Limited. We have with us the management represented by Mr. Sunil Gala, MD; Mr. Kalpesh Dedhia, CFO; and Mr. Roomy Mistry, Head IR. I would now like to hand over the call to the management for opening remarks and then we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Sunil Gala - Navneet Education Ltd. - MD



Thank you, Jinesh. This is Mr. Gala here. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to Q3 numbers -- to discuss the Q3 numbers of the company. But before I do that, first let