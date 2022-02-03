Feb 03, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Navneet Education Q3 FY22 earnings conference call hosted by Prabhudas Lilladher private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jinesh Joshi from Prabhudas Lilladher. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Jinesh Joshi - Prabhudas Lilladher private Limited - Analyst
Thanks, Yashika. On behalf of Prabhudas Lilladher, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY22 earnings call of Navneet Education Limited. We have with us the management represented by Mr. Sunil Gala, MD; Mr. Kalpesh Dedhia, CFO; and Mr. Roomy Mistry, Head IR. I would now like to hand over the call to the management for opening remarks and then we can open the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Sunil Gala - Navneet Education Ltd. - MD
Thank you, Jinesh. This is Mr. Gala here. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you to Q3 numbers -- to discuss the Q3 numbers of the company. But before I do that, first let
Q3 2022 Navneet Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...