Q1 2022 Gufic Biosciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY 2022 earnings conference call of Gufic Biosciences Limited. (Operators Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Ami Shah, Company Secretary, Gufic Biosciences Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Shah.
Ami Shah - Gufic Biosciences Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone. I am Ms. Ami Shah, Company Secretary of Gufic Biosciences Limited. Welcome you all to Q1 FY 2022 earnings conference call of Gufic Biosciences Limited. I have with me Mr. Pranav J. Choksi, Chief Executive Officer and Director; Mr. Devkinandan Roonghta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Nagesh Y, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Avik Das from Investor Relations team to give the highlights of the business performance of the company and to clarify the queries of the investors during the call. We'll begin the call with opening remarks from the management, followed by Q&A session.
Before proceeding, I would like to draw
