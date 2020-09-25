Berger Paints India Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 25, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 96th Annual General Meeting of Berger Paints India Limited. Over to you, Company Secretary.



Arunito Ganguly - Berger Paints India Limited - VP, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I, Arunito Ganguly, Company Secretary of Berger Paints India Limited, welcome you all to the 96th Annual General Meeting.



I will take a few moments to explain a few details about this meeting. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its general circular numbers, 14/2020, 17/2020 and 20/2020 dated 8th April, 2020; 17th April, 2020 and 13th April, 2020; and 5th May, 2020, respectively, read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, circular numbers, SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79, dated May 12, 2020, has allowed companies to conduct their annual general meeting through videoconferencing or other audiovisual means, thereby dispensing with the requirement of physical attendance of the members at their annual general meeting. And accordingly, this 96th